Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $2.14 Million Position in Informatica Inc. $INFA

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 122,692 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 540.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 7,053.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 1,545.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Informatica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INFA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Informatica in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Informatica from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Informatica from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $25.00 price target on Informatica in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Informatica from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 49,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $1,213,850.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 352,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,015.52. This trade represents a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce R. Chizen sold 246,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $6,147,488.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 368,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,196,028.82. The trade was a 40.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,835 shares of company stock valued at $10,296,785. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Informatica Stock Performance

NYSE:INFA opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -619.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Informatica Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $28.14.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $407.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.76 million. Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Informatica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.