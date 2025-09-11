Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,042 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,782 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,541,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,780,000 after acquiring an additional 96,731 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,911,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,010,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,992,000 after acquiring an additional 58,054 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,461,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85,851 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $81.12 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $82.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.85, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Pure Storage's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $1,338,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 138,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,162.49. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $230,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,266.99. This trade represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,360 shares of company stock valued at $33,317,922 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

