Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Stock

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SWX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:SWX opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $80.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average of $74.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 223.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,055.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 144.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

