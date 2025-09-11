Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Computacenter (LON:CCC)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 3,200 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,248 target price on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 price target on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,775.

Computacenter Price Performance

Shares of LON CCC opened at GBX 2,320 on Wednesday. Computacenter has a 1-year low of GBX 2,020 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,666.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,301.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,387.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,517.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 52.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Computacenter had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 2.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Computacenter will post 187.5 EPS for the current year.

About Computacenter

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.

We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

