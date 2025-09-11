JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $5.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.1591.

Several brokerages have commented on JBLU. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $5.00 price target on JetBlue Airways and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JBLU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,457,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 685,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,745,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,770,000 after buying an additional 128,622 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,964,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after buying an additional 238,342 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 105.3% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,487,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,212,000 after buying an additional 2,814,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,203,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,897,000 after buying an additional 1,968,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.81. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.31.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.