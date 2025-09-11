JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at DA Davidson

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FROG. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price objective on JFrog and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on JFrog from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on JFrog from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.46.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 18.18%.The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $232,099.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 136,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,439,242.85. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 38,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,920,160.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,899,512 shares in the company, valued at $246,543,443.84. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 493,748 shares of company stock valued at $23,033,161. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in JFrog by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 68,463 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 29,372 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

