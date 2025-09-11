JMP Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Stock

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.60 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (up previously from $6.30) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of PL stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $73.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Labs PBC has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

See Also

