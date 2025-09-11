John Pettigrew Buys 15 Shares of National Grid (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew purchased 15 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,033 per share, with a total value of £154.95.

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 14 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,044 per share, with a total value of £146.16.

On Tuesday, July 1st, John Pettigrew sold 165,530 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,078, for a total transaction of £1,784,413.40.

On Friday, June 13th, John Pettigrew purchased 33,779 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,059 per share, with a total value of £357,719.61.

National Grid Price Performance

NG stock opened at GBX 1,031.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,048.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,033.98. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of GBX 645 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,145.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.61. The company has a market cap of £50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

