John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,170 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLY. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter worth $10,755,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 169.8% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 277,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 174,367 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 15.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,184,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,802,000 after acquiring an additional 158,192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 5,949.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 68,540 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 565.3% during the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 67,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 56,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered John Wiley & Sons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th.

WLY opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.02. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $53.96.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 79.78%.

John Wiley & Sons announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

