JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $177.38 on Tuesday. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $162.17 and a fifty-two week high of $256.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.89.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.38 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.53%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

