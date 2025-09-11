JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to Neutral

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

CRZBY stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69, a current ratio of 12.40 and a quick ratio of 33.14. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.45). Commerzbank had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerzbank by 124.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Commerzbank by 14.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerzbank by 8.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

