JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 85 to GBX 98 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LLOY. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 to GBX 77 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 95 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 92 to GBX 103 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 74 price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 89.40.

LLOY stock opened at GBX 81.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,236.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.22. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 52.44 and a 12-month high of GBX 84.60.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported GBX 3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Vogelzang bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 84 per share, for a total transaction of £42,000. Also, insider Charlie Nunn bought 238,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 76 per share, with a total value of £181,330.68. Insiders bought a total of 471,274 shares of company stock worth $36,338,824 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

