JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock Price

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 610 to GBX 700 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 530 to GBX 615 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 475 to GBX 650 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 610 to GBX 595 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 495 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 613.33.

NatWest Group Trading Up 0.2%

NWG opened at GBX 523.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 878.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 326.90 and a 12 month high of GBX 565.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 519.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 493.16.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 30.90 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 45.9724712 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart Lewis acquired 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 501 per share, with a total value of £3,186.36. Also, insider Geeta Gopalan acquired 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 501 per share, for a total transaction of £3,106.20. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,552. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

