JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LSEG. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a £132 target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £130 to £132 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £127 to £128 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £130.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,742 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,880.08 and a 200-day moving average price of £107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4,707.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 8,727 and a 12-month high of £121.85.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 208.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. London Stock Exchange Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 2.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that London Stock Exchange Group will post 405.5009823 EPS for the current year.

London Stock Exchange Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at London Stock Exchange Group

In related news, insider Lloyd Pitchford acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9,413 per share, for a total transaction of £141,195. Also, insider Michel-Alain Proch acquired 5,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9,340 per share, with a total value of £531,072.40. Insiders purchased 9,186 shares of company stock worth $86,030,740 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.