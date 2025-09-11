JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 189.
Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 4.63 EPS for the quarter. Tritax Big Box REIT had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 60.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 8.9700057 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.
