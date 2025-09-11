Katapult Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

Katapult Stock Down 7.8%

NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Katapult has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $97.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.45 million. Katapult has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Katapult will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Katapult stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPLT Free Report ) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Katapult worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on Katapult from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

