Kier Group (OTCMKTS:KIERF) Trading 2% Higher – What’s Next?

Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Kier Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Kier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, and tunnels; and buildings for public and private sectors, including schools, hospitals, leisure centres, and prisons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.