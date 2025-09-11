Kistos’ (KIST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Kistos (LON:KIST – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 230 price objective on the stock.

Kistos Stock Performance

KIST stock opened at GBX 164 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £135.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.32 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 165.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.27. Kistos has a one year low of GBX 93 and a one year high of GBX 200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About Kistos

Kistos is an independent, integrated energy company with upstream and midstream operations across international markets.

Our operations span the UK, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos’ investments across the value chain include upstream operations, both offshore and onshore, and the operation of critical infrastructure to process and store hydrocarbons for ready deployment in the energy market.

Central to our approach is operating with industry-leading sustainability and social responsibility credentials.

