Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.66% from the company’s previous close.

KRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $211.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.74 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 20.14%. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 50,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 54,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,546.70. The trade was a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 133.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,960,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,442 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth $70,071,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $65,504,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth $60,616,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,416,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile



Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

