Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.62 and traded as high as $63.86. Konami shares last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 700 shares traded.
Konami Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.62.
Konami Company Profile
Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Konami
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Konami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.