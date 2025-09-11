Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.8333.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRRO shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Korro Bio from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Korro Bio from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRRO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korro Bio
Korro Bio Trading Down 1.7%
Shares of KRRO stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $333.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. Korro Bio has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $98.00.
Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Korro Bio will post -9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Korro Bio
Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Korro Bio
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.