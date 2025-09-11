Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.8333.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRRO shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Korro Bio from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Korro Bio from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Korro Bio by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Korro Bio by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Korro Bio by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRRO stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $333.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. Korro Bio has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $98.00.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Korro Bio will post -9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

