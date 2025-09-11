KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF $KBA Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBA. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 105,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $206.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.40. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $31.19.

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

