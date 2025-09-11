KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.88. 11,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 16,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.
About KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF
The KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (KSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in carbon credits commodities. The fund is passively managed to primarily hold futures contracts on voluntary carbon offset credits. The fund invests in GEOs and N-GEOs that mature in the next two years KSET was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by KraneShares.
