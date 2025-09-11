Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives $210.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRYS. Bank of America cut their target price on Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price (down from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, August 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 13,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total transaction of $2,019,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,443,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,924,382.80. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 2.7%

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $137.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.66. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $122.80 and a 52-week high of $207.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 40.85%.The business had revenue of $96.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

