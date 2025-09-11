LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on KIM. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

KIM stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $525.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.75 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.4% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.2% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

