Lake Street Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Stock Price

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BIOX. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management cut Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bioceres Crop Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ BIOX opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 4,627,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after buying an additional 928,708 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 993,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 829,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 823,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 71,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 236,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 103,337 shares during the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

