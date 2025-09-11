Lake Street Capital Raises Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Price Target to $13.00

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.24% from the company’s current price.

Interlink Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LINK opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. Interlink Electronics has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58.

Get Interlink Electronics alerts:

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.