Lake Street Capital Raises Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Price Target to $13.00

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.24% from the company’s current price.
Interlink Electronics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LINK opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. Interlink Electronics has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58.
Interlink Electronics Company Profile
