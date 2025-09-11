Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lear from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lear from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lear from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.70.

LEA stock opened at $108.35 on Tuesday. Lear has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $115.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day moving average of $94.75.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lear will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $492,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,426.68. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $483,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,805.33. This represents a 11.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,187 shares of company stock worth $1,086,425 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lear by 1,384.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

