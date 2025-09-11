Lee Financial Co Sells 2,811 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Lee Financial Co cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 1,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $230.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.63 and a 200-day moving average of $208.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

