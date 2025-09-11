Leerink Partners Begins Coverage on Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR)

Stock analysts at Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 110.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Metsera in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Metsera from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Metsera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metsera in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Metsera from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

MTSR stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Metsera has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76.

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Metsera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $884,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Metsera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Metsera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,059,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Metsera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,111,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Metsera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,679,000.

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

