Leerink Partners Boosts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $15.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Partners from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Leerink Partners’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRPT. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $138.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.13. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

