Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.69 and last traded at $20.69. Approximately 320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEFUF shares. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leon’s Furniture in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leon’s Furniture in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leon’s Furniture in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leon’s Furniture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance
About Leon’s Furniture
Leon’s Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon’s and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.
