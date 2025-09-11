Lincoln Capital LLC Has $14.23 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 2,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 986.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 99,334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,899,000 after purchasing an additional 90,195 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 590.0% in the first quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 32,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,617 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the first quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.3%

AMZN opened at $230.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

