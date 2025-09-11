Lindsay Corporation $LNN Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 53.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lindsay by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Lindsay by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lindsay from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Lindsay Price Performance

NYSE:LNN opened at $137.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.65. Lindsay Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $150.96.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $169.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.87 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay Corporation will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindsay

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total value of $263,700.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,169.92. The trade was a 36.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian L. Ketcham sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $596,210.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,394.89. The trade was a 29.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,162. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Stories

