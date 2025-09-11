Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives $380.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $370.4545.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $337.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $255.32 and a twelve month high of $405.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.51 and a 200-day moving average of $313.85.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.52%.

Lithia Motors declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $75,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,236.80. This trade represents a 15.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 114.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,383.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 106.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

See Also

