Lithium Americas Corp. $LAC Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,709,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,385 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decade Renewable Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 51.7% during the first quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP now owns 680,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 231,900 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.6% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 735,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $277,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 67.1% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 124,970 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAC shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cormark raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Lithium Americas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 1.2%

LAC stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.86 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.70. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.88.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

