LivaNova PLC $LIVN Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi lifted its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in LivaNova by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in LivaNova by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on LIVN shares. Wall Street Zen raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on LivaNova from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research raised LivaNova from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $56.52 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $58.91. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.The firm had revenue of $352.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

