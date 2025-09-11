Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 80 target price on the stock.

Lords Group Trading Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of LON LORD opened at GBX 35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.86. Lords Group Trading has a 52 week low of GBX 23.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,941.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Lords Group Trading Company Profile

Lords Group Trading is a leading distributor of building, plumbing, heating and DIY goods in the UK. The Group is principally focused on the growing Repairs, Maintenance and Improvement (RMI) market, with approximately 80 per cent. of the Group’s demand focused on this segment of the construction market.The Group principally sells to local tradesmen, hardware stores, small to medium sized plumbing and heating merchants, construction companies and retails directly to the general public.

The Group seeks to grow through a variety of organic and inorganic strategies, including geographic reach, product expansion, the active expansion of e-commerce platforms and the continued investment in its logistical capability.

