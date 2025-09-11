Luceco’s (LUCE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 target price on the stock.

LUCE opened at GBX 125 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £188.21 million, a PE ratio of 1,315.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 130.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Luceco has a 12-month low of GBX 108.26 and a 12-month high of GBX 168.02.

Luceco (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Luceco had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 19.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Luceco will post 12.5907591 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

