lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Lowered to Sector Weight Rating by KeyCorp

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for lululemon athletica’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $375.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $350.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.79.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LULU

lululemon athletica Stock Down 1.1%

lululemon athletica stock opened at $163.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.12. lululemon athletica has a 52-week low of $162.80 and a 52-week high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Research analysts expect that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of lululemon athletica

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About lululemon athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.