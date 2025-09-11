lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair lowered shares of lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, September 5th. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $280.49 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $205.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.79.

lululemon athletica Trading Down 1.1%

lululemon athletica stock opened at $163.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.12. lululemon athletica has a 12-month low of $162.80 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 3,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

