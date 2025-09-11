Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.1417.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 535,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,400. This trade represents a 8.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 135,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $501,360.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 9,616,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,486,534.43. The trade was a 1.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 217,870 shares of company stock worth $859,140 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 132.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 160.0% during the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,825.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LUMN opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.21. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.40%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

