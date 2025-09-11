Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LUN. Desjardins set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$15.30 to C$15.60 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.48.

LUN opened at C$16.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.94 and a one year high of C$17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 900,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.10 per share, with a total value of C$12,690,000.00. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

