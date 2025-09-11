Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $205.39 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $237.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -223.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.35. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The firm had revenue of $203.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 126,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the first quarter worth $575,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

