Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Update

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Trading Up 1.9%

MYTAY opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $676.82 million for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 19.42%.

About Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

