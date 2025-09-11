Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $6.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.1136.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Marqeta by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,097,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928,070 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,860,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,824,000 after purchasing an additional 631,132 shares in the last quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $37,289,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $44,463,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marqeta by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,268,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,547,000 after buying an additional 471,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.
Marqeta stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.38 and a beta of 1.55.
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.
