Marshalls’ (MSLH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 360 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Marshalls from GBX 370 to GBX 240 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 327.50.

Get Marshalls alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSLH

Marshalls Price Performance

MSLH opened at GBX 171.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 213.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 246.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The company has a market cap of £434.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,827.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Marshalls has a 12-month low of GBX 169.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 366.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported GBX 6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marshalls had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 3.46%. Research analysts predict that Marshalls will post 18.2342758 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marshalls

In other Marshalls news, insider Matt Pullen acquired 7,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 206 per share, with a total value of £15,932.04. Also, insider Justin Lockwood acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 203 per share, for a total transaction of £10,150. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Marshalls

(Get Free Report)

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.