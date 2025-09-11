Matador Resources Company $MTDR Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,909 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 2,002.9% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,051,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,310,000 after purchasing an additional 956,090 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Matador Resources by 50.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,289,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,071 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $35,715,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Matador Resources by 30.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,043,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,413,000 after purchasing an additional 477,236 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,027.50. This trade represents a 30.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Matador Resources Company has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $64.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.86 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

