Matrix Service Company $MTRX Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Matrix Service worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Matrix Service by 601.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 291,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 250,206 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Matrix Service by 6.4% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Matrix Service by 518.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 89,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 75,262 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

MTRX opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. Matrix Service Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $338.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $216.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Matrix Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service Company will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

