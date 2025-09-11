Matthew 25 Management Corp Increases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 17.5% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $47,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $177.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.91.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $88,354,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,247,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,046,376. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,832,755 shares of company stock valued at $619,935,680. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.42.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

